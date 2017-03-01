Manatee Players’ production shows why ‘Wit’ won a Pulitzer

When you take apart the narrative of “Wit” (or “W;t” as it’s often styled), you realize you’ve seen it all before: the crusty but sympathy-inducing dying woman, the doctors who look at their patient as a lab specimen and recite bedside-manner phrases they’ve learned from textbooks, the caring nurse who’s frustrated with the doctors’ lack of compassion, the epiphanies as characters re-examine their lives. It’s the stuff of countless TV medical dramas.
But there’s little doubt that playwright Margaret Edson deserved the Pulitzer Prize that she won for her only play. Her writing is so vibrant, so theatrical in all the best senses of the word, that you’re not likely to even notice that the basic elements are overly familiar.
The current production from Manatee Players, in the Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at the Manatee Performing Arts Center through March 12, enhances the power of Edson’s writing, thank mostly to the captivating performance of Lynne Doyle.
Doyle, who was so good as the mother superior in “Agnes of God” in the same space two years ago, plays Vivian Bearing, an academic who is dying of ovarian cancer. She’s been undergoing aggressive experimental treatments that are not helping too much, and are making her feel even worse.
Doyle’s onstage for the entire play, which runs 90 minutes without intermission, and she’s really the only major character. So it’s pretty much her show (or hers and director Pamela Wiley’s), and Doyle is undaunted by the demands of the role. When we meet her she is addressing the audience directly, even making wry comments about the imperfections she perceives in this play about her life that we’re watching.
Dr. Bearing has devoted her life to the study of literature, especially John Donne’s “Holy Sonnets” (which include that line “Death be not proud”). She is so obsessed with language that even when her doctor is imparting the most dire diagnosis imaginable, she tunes him out and ponders his choice of words. She has been so involved with studying and teaching that when the doctor asks her whom he should notify in an emergency, she can’t come up with a single name.
Doyle’s characterization of Vivian is rich, her delivery of the play’s wry humor is just right and she seems to deteriorate before our eyes as her illness progresses. At the same time, she becomes softer and warmer and she comes to terms with what her life has been and what it has lacked.
Tom Aposporos offers strong support as Vivian’s doctor (and in a flashback scene, her father) and Camille Norman has some sparkling moments as Susie, Vivian’s nurse and the play’s only thoroughly likeable character.
Ralph Nurmella’s simple set, a hospital bed surrounded by a gauze curtain (behind which significant parts of the action take place, with great effect), and Patrick Bedell’s lighting help the stark mood.
“Wit” is a sad and quiet play, not quite uplifting but never depressing. As a character study it’s compelling, and as an exercise in the power of theater and literature it’s irresistible.
Details: Through Feb. 12, Bradenton Kiwanis Theater at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave, W., Bradenton. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $26. 941-748-5875, manateeperformingartscenter.com.
