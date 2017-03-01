USFSM hosts ‘Bulls, Bands and BBQ’ bash on Saturday

You probably remember your college years as being a whole lot of fun. Even if you don’t, though, you can go back to college this weekend for a good time that’s pretty much guaranteed.
The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee is hosting a USF-themed party they’re calling “Bulls, Bands and BBQ” on Saturday afternoon. The name pretty much spells out what you can expect. (The bulls will no doubt be of the USF mascot variety, not the actual massive, mean mammals.) The fun also includes arts and crafts and field games.
The festival is completely free, and you’re invited if you’re a USF alumnus, a USF students, a USF staff member, a member of the community or a “friend,” which pretty much includes everyone in the whole world.
The “special guests” include the Savannah Brady Band, students from Music Compound, Rebel Heart featuring Sarah Faye (a USFSM School of Education student), Rocky, Scully (the official mascot for the 2017 World Rowing Championships) and the USF Alumni Association/Sarasota-Manatee Chapter.
Games and booths include an inflatable obstacle course, a rock-climbing wall, corn hole, Payton Wright Foundation interactive booth, 2017 World Rowing Championships interactive booth and Sarasota Jungle Gardens.
Details: 4-7 p.m. March 4, 8350 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free. 941-359-4200, usfsm.edu/event/bulls-bands-bbq.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments