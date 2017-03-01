What it’s like to take your son to the Oscars — and watch his movie win

3:53 Fourth grade math class sings 'Can't Stop the Angles' Pause

1:31 Bradenton chooses architect, construction firm for new parking garage

1:22 Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police

1:01 Palmetto western wear store feels uncertainty of immigration changes

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

2:20 One year after a community took back their neighborhood from criminals.

2:35 Bradenton moving forward on new parking garage

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:11 Manatee County considers new location for proposed swimming pool