'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake

"Moonlight" - not, as it turned out, "La La Land" - won best picture at the Academy Awards in a historic Oscar upset and an unprecedented fiasco that saw one winner swapped for another while the "La La Land" producers were in mid-speech. "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins called it "an imperfect way for us to get the perfect result."