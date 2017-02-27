.38 Special to headline DeSoto Seafood Festival

The Hernando de Soto Historical Society’s annual seafood festival has announced the lineup for this year. Southern rock band .38 Special will headline the festival, which runs March 24 to 26 at Sutton & Lamb Park in Palmetto.
Thousands are expected to attend the annual festival which combines three days of music with tons of seafood vendors and an arts and crafts area.
Local favorite Billy Rice takes the stage on Friday night as well as Carrie Welling. Saturday’s entertainment begins at 11:30 a.m. and goes all day with Trigger Fish, Gabriel Newell, Rebel Heart, Whiskey Blind, Boss Hawg, Saints of Havana. .38 Special is scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m. On Sunday, the entertainment includes the Gumbo Boogie Band, Porch Dogs, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band.
Details: DeSoto Seafood Festival, 5 p.m. March 24, 11 a.m. March 25 and noon March 26, Sutton & Lamb Park, 10th Avenue West and Sixth Street West, Palmetto. Gate entry is $5 per day and $10 after 4 p.m. on Saturday; 3-day pass available for $12.25. Children age 11 and younger admitted free. www.desotosff.com.
