Police find stolen Bruce Springsteen art in drug raid

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto Pause

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

1:59 900 attend 29th annual Hob Nob

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief

0:17 Giraffe enjoys kicking ball at Tucson Zoo

0:47 Manatee wrestling's Andrew Gugliemini discusses Canes' depth

0:21 Lakewood Ranch basketball coach Jeremy Schiller explains the meaning behind the, 'We For 3' goal

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

3:01 Billy Cole on his brother Norris Cole's shooting death