Set in Manatee, ‘Claws’ is set to shoot in New Orleans

“Claws” is coming back to New Orleans, according to The Times-Picayune. The series is an hour-long scripted drama/comedy that follows five diverse actors playing Manatee County manicurists, according to a release from Warner Brothers, whose division, Warner Horizon Television, would be a partner on the project with TNT Original Productions.
Five months after shooting its pilot episode in New Orleans, and just more than two months after being given a full-season order, the TNT dramedy has filed paperwork to shoot the remainder of its 10-episode first season there, according to The Times-Picayune.
Production is expected to begin Friday on the darkly comic series, which stars Niecy Nash (“Clean House,” “Reno 911!”), Carrie Preston (“True Blood,” “The Good Wife”), Jenn Lyon (“Saint George,” “Justified”), Judy Reyes (”Devious Maids”) and Karrueche Tran (”The Bay”) as five “diverse and treacherous” Florida manicurists, according to a network synopsis. Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” “Under the Dome”) is also part of the cast.
“Claws” is expected to begin airing this summer, although an exact date has yet to be announced.
Watch the trailer here.
