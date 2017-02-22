Classical pianist Lang Lang performs Friday at Van Wezel

When pianist Lang Lang exploded onto the classical music scene nearly 20 years ago, his flashy style drew a lot of criticism. But it also drew audiences who weren’t necessarily big fans of the classical piano repertoire. New audiences far outside the classical music realm discovered him three years ago when he performed with Metallica at the Grammy Awards ceremony.
Even though his flamboyant style was at odds with the often staid traditions of classical music, no one could deny Lang’s overwhelming mastery of his instrument and the depth of emotion in his playing.
The still-young pianist — he’s just 34 — will be in Sarasota Friday for a concert at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
The program of European music from the 19th and early 20th century would look almost staid if another pianist were performing it. But Lang is known for getting every ounce of emotion of a composition, and for fiery shows that thrill audiences.
Lang is scheduled to perform Claude Debussy’s “Ballads” and Franz Liszt’s “Piano sonata in B minor (S. 178).” After intermission, the program continues with six selections from Isaac Albeniz’ “Suite española (op. 47),” two segments from “Goyescas (op.11)” by Enrique Granados and finally Manuel De Falla’s “Danza ritual del fuego.”
Just one measure of Lang’s stardom: In 2009, Time Magazine included Lang in its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.
Details: 8 p.m. Feb. 23, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $81-$121. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.
