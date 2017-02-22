Classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho comes to Sarasota

Jackie Evancho has been a star for eight years, and she’s still just 16 years old.
She was 10 when she first performed on “America’s Got Talent,” which she won while drawing a rare level of enthusiastic praise from the judges. But even before that, she had been discovered by hit-making producer and songwriter David Foster, and had released an album that hit No. 2 on the Billboard classical music chart.
A lot of child performers that garner that much initial attention don’t stay in the spotlight for long, but Evancho’s career has continued to build, and her stunning voice has just gotten better. She’s not just a novelty act, not just a signer who’s good for her age. She’s respected by classical music purists.
She’ll be in Sarasota Monday for a concert at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
She’s generally considered a “crossover classical” singer, which essentially means that she’s a classical singer who has achieved popularity outside of the classical music world.
Evancho has performed at many high-profile events including the Oprah Finale Spectacular, the lighting of the National Christmas tree in Washington, D.C, where she sang for former President Obama. She performed for Pope Francis when he visited the United States and, in January, she sang the national anthem at President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration ceremony.
Details: 8 p.m. Feb. 27, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $64.85, $80.90, $96.95. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.
