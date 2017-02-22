Grilled cheese festival set for Saturday in Sutton Park

It’s time again to celebrate that toothsome, artery-clogging bit of gooey goodness called the grilled cheese sandwich.
On Saturday, the second Palmetto Grilled Cheese Festival returns to Sutton Park.
It’s customary for festivals such as this one to be annual events, but the first grilled cheese festival in Palmetto was just last August. (It was called the Manasota Grilled Cheese Festival that time, but it’s the same event.) That first one was very popular, so perhaps organizers didn’t want to wait a full year to bring it back. Or perhaps they didn’t want their customers to deal with the mid-summer Florida weather.
The festival stretches the definition of a grilled cheese sandwich a bit. All the vendors at the festival will offer at least one “signature” grilled cheese sandwich, but it can include meat, seafood, vegetables or just about anything else edible, as long as cheese is the sandwich’s central component. These aren’t just the American-cheese-and-white-bread sandwiches many of us grew up with, although you might find a vendor or two that will offer the classic version.
The vendors can offer anything else they want besides that signature sandwich, so there should be food so suit any palate.
Besides the food, there’s live music from Pirate Flag, a Kenny Chesney tribute band, and Jah Movement, one of the Bradenton area’s favorite reggae bands.
Details: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 25, Sutton Park, 1050 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Free. 941-587-8365.
