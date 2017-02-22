WBTT takes a fresh look at the girl groups of the 1960s

When you think of the music that defines the 1960s, chances are the Beatles and other British Invasion bands come to mind first.
But the ’60s also saw an invasion of great “girl groups,” including the Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, The Shirelles and the Ronettes, that produced some of the most enduring pop songs of the day, including “One Fine Day,” “Be My Baby” and “Stop in the Name of Love.”
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota will revisit that era with its latest original musical revue, “Girl Groups: The ’60s Explosion.” The show’s six-week run opens March 1.
The revue was created by Nate Jacobs, the founder and artistic director of WBTT. The cast includes Syreeta S. Banks, Ariel Blue, JoAnna Ford, Khadija “Kat” Sallet, and Alyssa White. Among the songs they’ll perform include the Marvelettes’ “Mr. Postman,” the Crystals’ “Da Doo Ron Ron,” the Shirelles’ “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?,” the Dixie Cups’ “Chapel of Love” and Martha & the Vandellas’ “Heat Wave.”
Jacobs said the girl groups of the era had an impact that went beyond their music.
“In the 1960s, it was so difficult for women to break into the music industry,” Jacobs said. “The main way in for women was to support male artists in a backup role,” “Then came the groups like The Supremes, The Shirelles, Martha and the Vandellas, The Marvelettes and The Shangri-Las, who took the stage and airwaves by storm. They forever changed the game for women entertainers.”
Details: March 1-April 9, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1646 10th Way, Sarasota. 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. $39.50 adults. $22 students and active military . 941-366-1505, westcoastblacktheatre.org.
