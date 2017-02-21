Eric Church to ticket scalpers: ‘We’re coming for you’

If you’re a fan of country music star Eric Church, he’s got your back. If you’re a ticket scalper, not so much.
Church is currently touring the country, and the tour will stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on May 4.
When he’s not onstage, Church and his team spend a lot of time looking for companies that are scalping tickets to Church’s concerts. Then they put those tickets back on sale to the general public through official channels, at the original price.
The tickets they’ve taken away from the scalpers went on sale at noon Tuesday.
In a press release about anti-scalping effort, a Church associate called scalpers “vultures.” Church, in the same release, was quoted as saying, “You come at us, we’re going to go after you in return. You come after our fans? Well, let’s just say we see you, we know how you are, and we’re coming for you with 10 times the vengeance.”
Ticket prices are $21.25, $45, $65 and $85.25.
The bad news is, if you have already bought tickets through a third party (in other words, through anyone besides Ticketmaster or the Amalie Arena box office), they may not be valid anymore. Contact Ticketmaster to find out the status of your tickets. If they’ve been canceled, contact the company you bought them from to get your money back.
Call 813-301-2500 or go ticketmaster.com or amaliearena.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
