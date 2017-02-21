After falling off stage, David Cassidy reveals he has dementia

1:58 Major fundraiser to help Manatee's most needy kids upcoming Pause

0:43 McDonald's drive-thru robber caught on surveillance video

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

1:12 Water taxi service could be coming to Anna Maria Island

1:26 California dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

2:09 FPL Manatee Solar Energy Center commissioned