Chris Brown to bring ‘Party’ tour with 50 Cent, Fabolous and others to Tampa

Chris Brown knows how to party, he croons on his latest “Party” single, and he’s prepared to bring it to Tampa.
Brown and an all-star ensemble — including 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G — will perform a two-hour-plus concert at Amalie Arena during a stop on his 33-city “The Party Tour” at 7:30 p.m. April 16.
Tickets go on presale for Citi card members at noon Wednesday through the Citi Private Pass Program, and the tour will launch an exclusive fan club presale from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Friday. VIP packages can be purchased through VIPnation.com. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Saturday on livenation.com.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
