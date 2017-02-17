Alvin Ailey presents its classic work ‘Revelations’

In the ephemeral world of American modern dance, only a handful of works can accurately be called “classics.”
One of them, beyond question, is Alvin Ailey’s “Revelations,” the epic, soul-rousing choreographic suite that chronicles the African-American experience starting from the days of slavery.
The 40-minute dance suite from 1960, set to gospel and blues music and marked by gorgeous costumes and exuberant choreography, will be part of the program when Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performs Tuesday evening at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.
“Revelations” is one of those pieces that all audiences love, whether they’re seeing it for the first time or for the hundredth. It’s the company’s signature work, one that has to be part of every tour and one that has the power to sell tickets because it’s so wondrous and so well-known. It’s a work of beauty, power and musicality.
It’s likely to take up about half of Tuesday’s performance. Other works on the program include Mauro Bigonzetti’s “Deep,” which is premiering in this tour, Billy Wilson’s “The Winter in Lisbon” and “In/Side” by Robert Battle, the Ailey company’s artistic director.
Bigonzetti is a world-renowned balletic choreographer from Rome who’s known for the contemporary feel of his work. He has worked with Ailey before, with 2008’s “Festa Barocca,” which has become part of the company’s repertoire. The new piece, “ Deep,” is set to the soulful music of rising global stars Ibeyi, a duo of French-Cuban twin sisters who sing in English and Yoruba (a West African language.) Ibeyi’s music combines African, Yoruba, French and Afro-Cuban element, and fuses jazz with beats, and samples with traditional instruments.
“The Winter In Lisbon,” from 1992, is a celebration of the music of Dizzy Gillespie. He was born in 1917, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is performing this work as a celebration of his 100th birthday. Reviewers have called it “joyful” and “an onstage party.” It’s colorful and uplifting, and obviously features some great music.
“In/Side” is a six-minute solo piece set to Nina Simone’s song “Wild Is the Wind” (with lyrics by Ned Washington and music by Dimitri Tiomkin). It premiered in 2009, and Battle said it “reminds us that we’re not alone in our feelings of sadness and isolation and gives us a connection to someone else.”
Details: 8 p.m. Feb. 21, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $36-$106. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.
