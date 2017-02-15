Selby Botanical Gardens celebrates the work of artist Marc Chagall

People think of Marc Chagall as the creator of striking, dream-like modernist images. Casual observers may overlook the profound influence of nature in the work of the great French-Russian artist.
For the next five-and-a-half months, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota will host an exhibit that highlights the role of flowers and nature in Chagall’s paintings. “Marc Chagall, Flowers, and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams” has just opened at the gardens. It runs until the end of July.
It’s the first in-depth exhibit that focuses on the role of nature in Chagall’s work, according to the people at Selby Gardens, and the first time time his work has been exhibited in a botanical garden. The exhibit features some of Chagall’s best-known works, including “The Lovers,” which is on loan from the Israel Museum, in Jerusalem. It also includes two paintings from a private collection that have never been exhibited publicly before.
Selby Gardens is also hosting some ancillary activities to enhance the experience of the exhibit. Once a month (Feb. 18, March 18, April 2, May 20 and June 17) from 10 a.m. until noon the gardens will host Chagall Family Saturday, with art and nature activities inspired by Chagall’s work. March 9, April 5, May 17 and June 14 will be “Chagall Nights” at the gardens, featuring opera, classical music and ballet performances.
Details: Through July 31, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults $20-$25, Children 4-17 $10-$15. Additional charge for “Chagall Nights” events. 941-366-5731, selby.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
