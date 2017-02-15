Cattlemen’s Ranch Rodeo returns to Palmetto on Saturday

Manatee County isn’t known as a hot bed for rodeo events, but in recent weeks fans of the sports have had plenty of action to choose from.
The Manatee County Fair hosted the Conley Buick SSBR finals a couple of weekends ago, featuring the best competitive bull riders from the southeastern United States. The event attracted hundreds of fans of rodeo events, and no doubt piqued the interest of a few newcomers to the sport.
On Saturday, also at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto, the Manatee County Cattlemen’s Association hosts its ninth annual Cattlemen’s Ranch Rodeo.
The previous event was all about bull riding, but the Ranch Rodeo features the full array of rodeo action, including team sorting, calf branding, double mugging and all sorts of ranch events throughout the day. Real cowboys and real cowgirls will compete for cash prizes and a chance to advance to the state finals.
Aspiring cowboys and cowgirls can get some hands-on experiences, as the rodeo has a couple of events in which kids can get into the arena and compete for cash and other prizes.
You’re invited to “come hungry” as the rodeo also features a “ranch style” lunch and homemade dessert.
Details: Noon Feb. 18, Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W, Palmetto. $5; kids 10 and under free. 941-722-1639.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments