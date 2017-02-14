Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper announces Tampa concert

On Sunday, Chance the Rapper was one of the biggest winners at the Grammy Awards ceremony, when he took home the honors for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance (for “No Problem” featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz) and Best Rap Album (for “Coloring Book”).
On Tuesday, Chance announced that he’ll be coming to Tampa. He’ll be at Amalie Arena on June 14.
Tickets go on sale right away, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. They’ll run you $35.75, $55.75 and $75.75 plus service charge and they’re available through ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
In May, Chance released his third mixtape, “Coloring Book,” exclusively as a stream. In the first week, the mixtape was streamed more than 57.3 million times, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. It became the first release to chart solely on streams, and the first streaming-only album to ever receive a Grammy nomination.
