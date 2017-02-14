Entertainment

February 14, 2017 3:05 AM

Ex-NFL player shot by homeowner gets probation for burglary

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

A former NFL player who was shot after trespassing onto a homeowner's multimillion-dollar property in Portland has been sentenced to three years of probation.

KPTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lEUu9f) that former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II was given a deferred jail sentence Monday after pleading no contest to burglary and attempted burglary charges.

Authorities say Wilson was found naked and wounded in a backyard in June after the homeowner shot him in the abdomen.

Wilson was arrested again last month following a disturbance at another Portland home, where police say they found him naked and under the influence of drugs.

Wilson had backed out a plea deal in January. An advocate representing him at the time said the agreement was forced upon him by officials at Multnomah County and state agencies.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

View more video

Entertainment Videos