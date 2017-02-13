Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

Actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at age 84 - just as she and the rest of the world were starting to mourn her daughter Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday at 60, days after falling ill on a flight. Fans gathered around Reynolds' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday night, to remember mother and daughter.
Watch a time lapse of Philip Bryan as he prepares with makeup artist Steven Young for the opening night of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in his dressing room at DPAC November 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C.
President Barack Obama hosted his final Kennedy Center Honors gala in the East Room of the White House on Sunday. Actor Al Pacino, rock band The Eagles, pianist Martha Argerich, gospel singer Mavis Staples and singer-songwriter James Taylor all received the honors on Sunday.
Los Angeles fire officials released a 911 call from Kanye West's physician on Thursday in which he requested both police and paramedics respond to a home to assist the rapper. Officials redacted any mention of West and all details about the behavior and symptoms that led to his hospitalization on Nov. 21. The unidentified doctor at one point tells a dispatcher, "I think he's definitely he's going to need to be hospitalized, so I wouldn't just do the police by itself." West hasn't commented publicly about the incident.
The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry