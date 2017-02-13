Indiana arts group plans to preserve Jackson 5 mural

An Indiana group plans to preserve a mural depicting the Jackson 5 in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2lDUjHo ) Felix "Flex" Maldanado painted the mural of the pop stars and Gary natives two years ago at the Lake Effekt graffiti expo.
The mural is on a billboard in front of a burned-down building and its paint is fading. Meg Roman of Miller Beach Arts and Creative District says her group plans to preserve the popular landmark. The original artist will touch up the work.
The arts group sponsors the graffiti expo, a daylong fair where spectators can watch artists create their work. The graffiti expo is planned for June 17 this year. The group also holds a sandcastle festival in July.
