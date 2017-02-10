‘Fun Home,’ ‘School of Rock’ highlight Straz Broadway season

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2017-18 Broadway season on Friday.
No, to answer your first question, “Hamilton” is not coming here just yet.
But there’s plenty to get excited about, from the first-ever stop in this area for “Fun Home,” which won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Musical, to the return of “The Book of Mormon,” which has been famously called the best musical of the 21st century.
Other shows touring to this part of the country for the first time are Andrew Lloyd Webber’s latest, his adaptation of the film comedy “School of Rock,” plus “On Your Feet!,” “Waitress,” “Love Never Dies,” “The Bodyguard” and the revival of “The Color Purple.”
Returning shows, besides “Mormon,” are “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Riverdance” and “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical.” (That’s a total of three Webber shows.)
Here’s the entire season schedule. Call 813-229-7827 or go strazcenter.org for tickets and information.
“On Your Feet!”: Oct. 24-29. The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from their humble beginnings in Cuba to the top of the pop music world. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots”), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (“Jersey Boys”) and a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (“Birdman”).
“Fun Home”: Nov. 28-Dec. 3. The winner of five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical, it’s based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, in which she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood.
“The Book of Mormon”: Dec. 5-10. The supernaturally funny musical by the creators of “South Park” and one of the creators of “Frozen” makes crude jokes about everything, but it’s ultimately positive and uplifiting. Do not bring the kids, though.
“Love Never Dies”: Dec. 12-17. Webber’s spellbinding sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera.”
“School of Rock”: Jan. 2-7, 2018. Fourteen new songs from Webber, all the original songs from the movie and musical theater’s first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage in a story about a loser who sticks it to the man with his righteous rock ‘n’ roll.
“Riverdance — The 20th Anniversary World Tour”: Jan. 19-21, 2018. The international Irish dance phenomenon performs.
“The Phantom of the Opera”: Feb. 14-25, 2018: Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of the perennially popular show.
“The Color Purple”: March 6-11, 2018. The 2016 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, with a score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues.
“The Bodyguard”: March 20-25, 2018. Deborah Cox, who starred in “Josephine” at Asolo Repertory Theatre not long ago, returns in the musical version of the hit film.
“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical”: March 27-April 1, 2018. The Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning true story of King’s rise to stardom with her husband Gerry Goffin, her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann and on to her becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.
“Waitress”: April 24-29, 2018. Sara Bareilles wrote the songs, acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (”I Am Sam”) and Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (“Pippin,” “Finding Neverland”) directed. It’s the story of a waitress who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.
