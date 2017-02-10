Asolo Rep stages the classic comedy ‘Born Yesterday’

The 1950 movie version of “Born Yesterday” is just about as funny as a movie can be.
The stage version, which was a huge Broadway hit right after World War II, is every bit as funny as the film. And it has a bit of substance that was downplayed in the screen adaptation.
“The movie cut out an awful lot about government and politics,” said Peter Amster, who’s directing the show for Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota. “It’s stuff that’s still very relevant to what’s going on in the world today. I didn’t have to edit. I didn’t change a word of it, because it’s so contemporary.”
Just as one example of the kind of socio-political commentary that the great playwright Garson Kanin included in his script, Amster cites this line: “The entire history of the world is a fight between the selfish and the unselfish. When the selfish get organized, that’s called fascism.” (Amster noted that he wasn’t reading from the script, and so he may not have quoted the line exactly.)
It’s about female empowerment, for sure, but it’s a comedy, a romantic comedy, very much in the vein of ‘Pygmalion’ or ‘My Fair Lady.’
Peter Amster
Both the movie and the play have an undercurrent of proto-feminism as well, Amster said. Billie Dawn, the prototypical dumb blonde played memorably by Judy Holliday on Broadway and in the film, is a showgirl and the girlfriend of the corrupt businessman Harry Brock. When he takes her on a trip to hobnob with congressmen in Washington, he decides she needs to be educated. But her education makes her aware of how dishonest Brock is, and she interferes with his plan to bribe government officials.
Amster stressed that he doesn’t want to overstate the serious underpinnings of “Born Yesterday.” All that stuff is just a bonus. At its heart, “Born Yesterday” is a comedy. If the commentary doesn’t suit your tastes or your politics, you’re still going to laugh. A lot.
“It’s about female empowerment, for sure,” Amster said. “But it’s a comedy, a romantic comedy, very much in the vein of ‘Pygmalion’ or ‘My Fair Lady.’ She’s always been told to shut up and look beautiful. What’s fun, and very funny, is watching her learn to become herself. The reason that it’s classic is that it’s great story.”
Christina DeCicco is Billie in the Asolo production, and Amster said she’s phenomenal. DeCicco’s an Asolo Rep newcomer, but she has some truly impressive credits, including the title role in “Evita” on Broadway, in the 2012 revival that also featured Ricky Martin.
“She’s sticking her toes into non-musicals and she’s wonderful,” Amster said.
The cast also includes Norm Boucher (who is also portraying Mayor Richard Daley in “The Great Society” at Asolo Rep), and Christopher Kelly as Paul Verrall, the William Holden role in the movie. Kelly plays William McNamara in “The Great Society.”
Sets and costumes were designed by Robert Perdziola, who created the handsome and elegant look for last season’s “Living on Love.”
Details: Through April 15 (in repertory), Mertz Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $16-$95. 941-351-8000, asolorep.org.
