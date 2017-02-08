Traveling “water circus” Cirque Italia returns to Palmetto

Cirque Italia is based in Sarasota, but when it brings its big-top show to Palmetto this week, the cast will include performers from Italy, Brazil, Romania, Bulgaria and other countries.
It’s not your typical circus. The show is titled “Aquatic Spectacular,” and it features a custom-designed water stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water. Performances take place in, on and around.
It’s a European-style circus that some Americna audiences might not be used to. The shows includes aerial acts, hand balancing and contortionists, but no animal acts.
Cirque Italia will set up its big top at Riviera Dunes Marina, Palmetto near 301 bridge, close to the New Bradenton Convention Center. This first show is Thursday, and the circus continues through Sunday, with eight performances in all.
Cirque Italia was founded by Manuel Rebecchi, who a has a long history in European circus. His late aunt, Moira Orfei, ran one of the largest circus shows in Europe. When Manuel came to the states several years ago, he decided that Americans needed to experience a European style show. To date, Cirque Italia has performed more than 1,000 shows all across the country.
Details: Feb. 9-12, 102 Riviera Dunes Way Palmetto. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $10-$50. One child 2-12 free with the purchase of an adult ticket. 941-704-8572, cirqueitalia.com/tickets.
