Opening date for Pandora - The Wold of Avatar announced

Pandora - The World of Avatar will open May 27, as announced by Disney in an earnings call Tuesday, Bay News 9 reports.
The newest land will be in Disney’s Animal Kingdom and feature two main attractions: Na’vi River Journey and the Avatar Flight of Passage.
The Na’vi River Journey is a “family-friendly river ride through a bioluminescent rainforest,” while the Avatar Flight of Passage is a banshee-ride over Pandora, according to Bay News 9.
If the opening announcement wasn’t exciting enough for Disney fans, the new Star Wars land will open in 2019, officials also said on the call, according to Bay News 9.
Disney Chief Operating Officer Tom Staggs previously said “the project represents the biggest single-themed development that Disney has ever undertaken, and it will also be the most immersive plan they've ever built,” according to a previous Bay News 9 report. Staggs said at the time the new Star Wars lands will include a ride where people can fly in the iconic Millennium Falcon.
On May 25, just two days prior to Pandora - The World of Avatar’s opening, Universal is set to open Volcano Bay, is first water park, Bay News 9 reports.
