Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 16-22

April 16: Actor Peter Mark Richman ("Dynasty") is 90. Singer Bobby Vinton is 82. Midnight Oil singer-turned-politician Peter Garrett is 64. Actress Ellen Barkin is 63. Actor Michael Gill ("House of Cards") is 57. Bassist Jason Scheff of Chicago is 55. Singer Jimmy Osmond is 54. Singer David Pirner of Soul Asylum is 53. Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is 52. Actor Jon Cryer is 52. Actor Peter Billingsley ("A Christmas Story") is 46. Actor Lukas Haas is 41. Broadway actress Kelli O'Hara is 41. Actress Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things") is 15.
April 17: Actor David Bradley ("Game of Thrones") is 75. Musician Jan Hammer is 69. Actress Olivia Hussey is 66. Actor Clarke Peters ("Treme") is 65. Singer-guitarist Pete Shelley of The Buzzcocks is 62. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 60. Actor Sean Bean ("Lord of the Rings") is 58. Actor Joel Murray ("Dharma and Greg," ''The Artist") is 55. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 53. Actress Lela Rochon is 53. Actor William Mapother ("Lost") is 52. Actress Leslie Bega ("The Sopranos") is 50. Actor Henry Ian Cusick ("Scandal," ''Lost") is 50. Actress Kimberly Elise is 50. Singer Liz Phair is 50. Rapper-actor Redman is 47. Actress Jennifer Garner is 45. Singer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 43. Actress Lindsay Korman ("Passions") is 39. Actor Tate Ellington ("Quantico") is 38. Actor Charlie Hofheimer ("24: Legacy") is 36. Actress Rooney Mara ("The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo") is 32. Actress Dee Dee Davis ("The Bernie Mac Show") is 21.
April 18: Actor Robert Hooks is 80. Actress Hayley Mills is 71. Actor James Woods is 70. Actress Cindy Pickett ("Ferris Bueller's Day Off") is 70. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 70. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 65. Actor Rick Moranis is 64. Actor Eric Roberts is 61. Actor John James ("Dynasty," ''The Colbys") is 61. Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 59. Actress Jane Leeves is 56. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 55. Talk-show host Conan O'Brien is 54. Actor Eric McCormack is 54. Actress Maria Bello is 50. Actress Mary Birdsong ("Reno 911!") is 49. Actor David Tennant is 46. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 43. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 43. Actress Melissa Joan Hart ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") is 41. Actor Bryce Johnson ("Pretty Little Liars") is 40. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 38. Actress America Ferrera ("Ugly Betty") is 33. Actress Vanessa Kirby ("The Crown") is 29. Actress Alia Shawkat ("Arrested Development") is 28. Actress Britt Robertson ("Under the Dome") is 27. Actress Chloe Bennet ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," ''Nashville") is 25. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 24. Actor Moises Arias ("Hannah Montana") is 23.
April 19: Actress Elinor Donahue ("Father Knows Best") is 80. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 75. Actor Tim Curry is 71. Singer Mark "Flo" Volman of The Turtles is 70. Actor Tony Plana ("Ugly Betty") is 65. Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is 52. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 49. Actress Ashley Judd is 49. Singer Luis Miguel is 47. Actress Jennifer Esposito is 45. Actress Jennifer Taylor ("Two and a Half Men") is 45. Singer Madeleine Peyroux is 43. Actor James Franco is 39. Actress Kate Hudson is 38. Actor Hayden Christensen ("Star Wars Episodes II and III") is 36. Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno ("Che," ''Maria Full of Grace") is 36. Actress Ali Wong ("American Housewife") is 35. Drummer Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes is 32.
April 20: Actor George Takei ("Star Trek") is 80. Singer Johnny Tillotson is 79. Actor Ryan O'Neal is 76. Keyboardist Craig Frost of Grand Funk Railroad is 69. Actor Gregory Itzin ("24") is 69. Actress Veronica Cartwright ("Aliens") is 68. Actress Jessica Lange is 68. Actor Clint Howard is 58. Actor Crispin Glover is 53. Actor Andy Serkis is 53. Country singer Wade Hayes is 48. Actor Shemar Moore is 47. Actress Carmen Electra is 45. Actor Joey Lawrence ("Blossom," ''Brotherly Love") is 41. Multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band is 39.
April 21: Actor Charles Grodin is 82. Singer Iggy Pop is 70. Actress Patti LuPone is 68. Actor Tony Danza is 66. Actress Andie MacDowell is 59. Singer Robert Smith of The Cure is 58. Guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 58. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell ("Hedwig and the Angry Inch") is 54. Rapper Michael Franti of Spearhead is 51. Singer Glen Hansard is 47. Guitarist David Brenner of Theory Of A Deadman is 39. Actor James McAvoy ("The Last King of Scotland," ''The Chronicles of Narnia") is 38. Actor Terrence J ("Think Like A Man") is 35. Actor Frank Dillane ("Fear the Walking Dead") is 26. Singer Sydney Sierota of Echosmith is 20.
April 22: Actress Charlotte Rae ("The Facts of Life") is 91. Actress Estelle Harris ("Seinfeld") is 89. Singer Glen Campbell is 81. Actor Jack Nicholson is 80. Singer Mel Carter is 78. Country singer Cleve Francis is 72. Director John Waters is 71. Singer Peter Frampton is 67. Singer Paul Carrack (Squeeze, Mike and the Mechanics) is 66. Actor Joseph Bottoms is 63. Actor Ryan Stiles ("The Drew Carey Show") is 58. Comedian Byron Allen ("Real People") is 56. Actor Chris Makepeace is 53. Guitarist Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise is 51. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan ("The Good Wife," ''Grey's Anatomy") is 51. Actress Sheryl Lee ("Twin Peaks") is 50. TV personality Sherri Shepherd is 50. Country singer Heath Wright of Ricochet is 50. Country singer Kellie Coffey is 46. Actor Eric Mabius ("Ugly Betty") is 46. Bassist Shavo Odadjian of System Of A Down is 43. Singer-guitarist Daniel Johns of Silverchair is 38. Actress Amber Heard is 31.
Comments