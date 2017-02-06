After Super Bowl triumph, Lady Gaga announces she’s coming to Tampa

On Sunday, Lady Gaga rocked the world with her halftime performance at the Super Bowl.
Early Monday morning, she announced her new world tour, which includes a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.
If you’re thinking “I can’t wait to see Lady Gaga,” we’ve got some bad news for you, You’ve got a healthy wait in front of you. The tour doesn’t start until mid-summer, and the Tampa concert isn’t until Dec. 1. That’s almost 10 months from now.
You can get tickets in a couple of weeks, though. They go on sale at 10 .am. Feb. 20. (If you have a Citi card you can order tickets earlier, starting on Feb. 15.) It;s general admission on the floor and reserved seating in the stands. Ticket prices haven’t been announced yet.
Gaga’s tour is called the Joanna World Tour. Her latest album is titled “Joanne” and it debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive #1 album. (Gaga’s real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.)
Details: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.Tickets prices to be announced. 813-301-2500, amaliearena.com.
