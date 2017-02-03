Bradenton artist Herbie Rose to be celebrated with VOA show

More than 30 years ago, Herbie Rose opened his first gallery in the neighborhood that is now Bradenton’s Village of the Arts. He’s still revered as the village’s founding father — Mayor Wayne Poston named Rose the village’s honorary mayor — and he’s still considered one of Bradenton’s best and best-loved artists
He’s in ill health and his painting days are behind him, but the Artist’s Guild of Manatee will celebrate Rose and his work on Saturday, Feb. 11, with an event called “Day of Wine and Roses.”
Rose’s original works and prints will be on display from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Rose-Giles Studio, 923 13th St. W., Bradenton.
Rose’s wife, watercolor artist Graciela Giles, will present her husband’s work, and his framed pieces will be for sale through a silent auction.
He’s known for vibrant works washed in tropical colors.
“When I’m creating I try to tell a story, the season, the weather, putting the viewer in my shoes, surprising the eyes with color,” Rose said. “Most of all, I want to show the love that I am experiencing.”
The event is free and open to the public. Wine and refreshments will be served. Raffle packages will be available and the money will go toward beautification in the Village of the Arts.
Amazing Luke
Luke Valadie is still in high school, but he’s made more money as a playwright than a lot of people who have been turning out scripts for decades.
Valadie, a student at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School, won the recent fifth annual Theatre Odyssey Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival. He took home $500 in scholarship money.
Out of 30 scripts from area students, judges selected eight to be staged at the Howard Studio Theatre at the State College of Florida. Another group of judges selected Valadie’s play “Amazing Grace” as the best of those eight. The play is based on the true story of an English slave-trader whose life-changing experience inspired him to write the hymn “Amazing Grace.”
The runner-up play, “Goodbye, Old Friend,” earned a $300 scholarship for Sarasota High School senior Richard Caldwell.
The other plays that made the finals were “The Lies in a Perfect Life” by Guinevere Pijor, “Tomorrow” by Pierce Carnell, “The Price of Friendship” by Demetrius Davis and Fred Billy, “The Scientist” by Kassandra Hackman, “Bergamot and Lavender” by Courtney Zoller and “The Battle” by Emily D’Amico.
“Wicked” game
Everyone wants to see “Wicked” at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, but not everyone can afford to pay the full price for tickets, which can cost as much as $278.50.
So the producers are holding a lottery before each show that will allow winners to buy orchestra seats for $25.
Here’s how it works: You show up at the Straz Center 2 1/2 hours before curtain. A half-hour later a few names are drawn, and if your name is one of them you can buy one or two tickets. You have to have a photo ID when you enter and when you buy your tickets.
Your chances may be better early in the run of the show. “Wicked” opened Wednesday and runs through Feb. 26.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
