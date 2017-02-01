Gulf Drive Band, Koko Ray headline AMI Jazz Fest

A lot of us have to work on Tuesday afternoons. But apparently the Bradenton area has plenty of retirees, snowbirds and people who just like to skip out of work early to keep the Anna Maria Island Jazz Fest going for 14 years.
The annual celebration of local jazz is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The music this year comes from a couple of area favorites, Gulf Drive Band and Koko Ray.
Gulf Drive Band is Judy Lynn from Cleveland on vocals and Bil Bowdish from Boston on flute, sax and vocals. Their gigs include music that dates back the 1920, up to fairly contemporary numbers. For this appearance, they’ll concentrate on pieces with a jazz flavor.
Koko Ray Hansen is a frequent performer at live music events around the area. One of his trademark moves is playing two saxophones at the same time, playing harmony on one and melody on the other.
Tickets are limited, so if you’re jazzed about the fest, don’t depend on getting tickets at the door. You can get them early at the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce (5313 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach) or on Sunday at the Beach Market at Coquina Beach.
Besides being a relaxing day of good music and a great atmosphere, the festival supports one of the island’s cultural treasures. After expenses, all the money from the Jazz Fest goes to the Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus & Orchestra to help ensure the future of classical music concerts in the community.
Details: 3-5 p.m. Feb. 7, Sandbar Pavilion, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria. $10. 941-518-4431.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
