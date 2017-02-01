Grand Ovation brings area performing arts groups to Lakewood Ranch

The big action on Saturday in the Bradenton area will be at the Bradenton Area River Regatta. But if you’re in the mood for a more peaceful way to enjoy an outdoor day in the Florida winter, you might prefer to head to Lakewood Ranch.
Grand Ovation, the annual celebration of the arts in Lakewood Ranch is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. It will be the 10th year for the festival.
Professional, community and school performing arts groups perform at Grand Ovation every year, along with clubs from Lakewood Ranch. So it’s a great way to sample local arts, and maybe discover a new company or group that you’d like to check out. Among the participating organizations and individuals this year are the Players Centre for Performing Arts, Curry Creek Cloggers, Florida Studio Theatre, James Hawkins, Lakewood Ranch Ballroom Dance Club, Lakewood Ranch High School Theatre Department, Nick Drivas, Onyx Studio 2, Ovation — School of Musical Theatre, Sarasota Ballet, Sarasota Chorus of the Keys, Sarasota Opera, Sarasota White Sands Chapter/USA Dance, School of Russian Ballet, Soul Studios and That’s Dancing.
Besides the performers on stage, Grand Ovation will feature vendors and attractions all along Main Street.
Main Street will be closed to traffic, but open for business, so you’re free to browse Lakewood Ranch’s shops and dine in the restaurants.
Admission is free, and so is parking. Seating is provided. Coolers are prohibited.
Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 4, Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Admission: Free. Information: 941-757-1548, lakewoodranch.com/grandovation.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments