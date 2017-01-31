Spanish film icon Almodovar chosen as Cannes' jury president

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on Pause

0:58 A 'No Swim Advisory' has been posted for Palma Sola South Beach

1:16 Anti-Trump protesters organize outside of Rep. Vern Buchanan's Bradenton office

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of snow piled up on road in 1 minute