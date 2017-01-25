SaraSolo Festival returns with an expanded lineup

The third annual SaraSolo Festival gets going Saturday. The first two installments of the festival were hugely popular, and organizers say this year’s should be the best yet.
“We have expanded beautifully, with more out-of-town performers and getting a second venue at the Starlite Room.” said Ann Morrison, artistic director of the festival.
The performances on the weekend that begin and end the festival (Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 2-5) features all kinds of one-person theater presentations at the Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St., Sarasota. The Starlite Room, will feature a new element of the festival called SaraSolo After Hours with adults-only performance beginning at 9:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Feb. 4.
Bridging the two weekends will be the festival’s popular “Betwixt Week,” with five events weekday evenings starting Monday. The Starlite Room will host the performances and workshops, including Morrison’s Vocal Performance Master Class and Blake Walton’s Solo Playwriting Workshop. (Morrison, as most local theater fans know, is a Sarasota resident and a prominent Broadway and Off-Broadway performer who originated the role of Mary Flynn in the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along.”)
Details: 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan.28-Feb. 5, Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St., Sarasota and the Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. $15. SaraSolo.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments