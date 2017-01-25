Urbanite presentsa darkly comic corporate thriller

Aaron Loeb isn’t the most prolific of playwrights, but the few plays he has written have met with enthusiastic responses.
One reason he doesn’t create more plays is probably that he’s a part-time playwright. For his full-time gig, he designs video games.
He drew upon that background for one of his early plays, “First Person Shooter,” which his been described as a “video game mystery.” He also uses his day-to-day intimacy with corporate America in “Ideation,” which is the next play coming up from Urbanite Theater in Sarasota.
“Ideation” is a darkly, but tense corporate suspense thriller, in which a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. As the lines between right and wrong are blurred, the characters have to navigate cognitive dissonances and moral dilemmas to decide for themselves if everything is as it really seems.
The Urbanite Theatre website warms that the show contains adult language, but it doesn’t seem likely that your kids will be nagging you to take them to a play with that kind story line anyway.
The cast includes both of Urbanite’s artistic directors, Summer Dawn Wallace and Brendan Ragan. Its the first time they have appeared together in an Urbanite show, though each has performed separately. Jim Sorenson directs.
Details: Jan. 27-March 12, Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $28; under 40 $20; students with ID $5. 941-321-1397, urbanitetheatre.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
