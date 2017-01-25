The next generation of opera stars performs in Bradenton

Every year for the past couple of decades, the Bradenton Opera Guild has staged a concert of up-and-coming opera singers who are part of the Sarasota Opera’s Apprentice Program.
This year’s concert is Sunday afternoon at the Manatee Performing Arts Center.
The Sarasota Opera’s Apprentice program for this year features 24 young singers from all over the country.
Most are making their debuts with the Sarasota Opera this year, but some are in their second or third year as apprentices.
They’re professionals who have graduated from university music schools and conservatories, and some have already earned doctoral degrees in music.
For this year’s “Stars of Tomorrow” concert, they’ll perform staged solos, duets and small ensemble numbers, including a total of 16 works by Rossini, Puccini, Donizetti, Gounod and Mozart, mostly from very well-known operas.
They’ll be accompanied by music director Roger L. Bingaman on piano.
The Bradenton Opera Guild is a group of 170 members who enjoy opera and come together to meet once a month to listen to live professional performances of opera.
The group also sponsors educational and social events that raise money to support the Sarasota Opera Association.
Last year, the Bradenton Opera Guild raised more than $25,000 to benefit the association.
Tickets for the concert are available at the event.
Details: 2 p.m. Jan. 29, Stone Hall at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-328-1300, sarasotaopera.org.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments