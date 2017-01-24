Local man gets to ‘Come on Down’ on ‘The Price Is Right’

Until Friday, they’re not supposed to tell anyone exactly what happened, but a local couple is hinting that they may have won big on “The Price Is Right.”
Brad and Stacy Conner were on a business trip to the West Coast recently, and they took a break to attend a taping of the long-running game show.
“All we are really supposed to share is that we HAD A GREAT TIME,” Stacy Conner wrote in an email to the Bradenton Herald. She wrote that she’s legally barred from saying much more until the show airs.
It was her husband who got the chance to get on stage and play pricing games with host Drew Carey, according to a press release from the show. The release went on to call Brad Conner a “champion.”
The episode is scheduled to air at 11 a.m. Friday on CBS.
The Conners will host public watch party from 5-8 p.m. that evening at the Banana Factory, 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton. The Conners are musicians who perform as the acoustic duo Blue Mason Barter. So they’ll perform starting at 5 p.m., and they’ll show their episode of “The Price Is Right” at 7 p.m.
