Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper coming to Tampa

Are you ready to show your true colors this summer?
Sir Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper will be joining forces on an 18-city tour with a stop in Tampa on July 8.
The duo are both multi-award-winning artists, from Emmys, Tonys and, of course, Grammys.
Stewart is known for songs like “Maggie May” and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” while Lauper has hits of “True Colors” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. at Amalie Arena. Multiple presale events on Ticketmaster will begin Tuesday.
Tickets to the general public go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or by visiting the McDonald’s Ticket Office at Amalie Arena.
Prices range from $31 to $141.
