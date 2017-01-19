Iron Maiden returns to Tampa’s Amalie Arena on June 11

Iron Maiden is returning to Tampa.
The band’s Book of Souls World Tour kicked off in Tampa last February, and traveled to 34 countries. Now the tour is coming back to North America, including another concert at Amalie Arena on June 11.
The tour has been drawn critical and popular praise, not just for the energy of its music, but for a Mayan-themed set and the band’s iconic mascot Eddie, appearing in various incarnations throughout the show. The set list for this leg of the show is likely to be different from the one the band played in Tampa last year, according to bassist Steve Harris.
Swedish metal band Ghost opens the show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 28. Prices are $39.50, $49.50, $79.50 and $99.50, plus service charge. Call 813-301-2500, or go to amaliearena.com.
