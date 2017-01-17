Broadway, TV, film star Idina Menzel announces Sarasota concert

She’s best known to Broadway followers through her Tony Award-winning roles in “Rent” and “Wicked,” to TV audiences as Shelby Corcoran on “Glee” and to Disney fans as Queen Elsa in “Frozen.” To pop culture connoisseurs, she’s famous for being the performer whom John Travolta notoriously refereed to “Adele Nazeem.” She also recently released her fifth solo album, titled “Idina.”
Idina Menzel is one of the biggest stars of the 21st century, and she’s scheduled to make her Sarasota debut in May in a solo concert at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the May 27 show, which is part of a 50-city tour.
The show, according to publicity material, consists of songs from “Idina,” as well as other classic pop, musical theater favorites.
It will probably also include songs from the remake of the 1988 film “Beaches.” Menzel stars in the new film version, which airs on Lifetime at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Details: 8 p.m. May 27, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $61-$186. 941-953-3368, vanwezel.org.
