APNewsBreak: Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

0:45 State title hopeful Marshall Craig takes top honor at Hurricane Team Challenge

1:38 Video: Last of the Elephants

0:59 Search underway for possible suspect in double-homicide

2:33 Seven Seas Explorer: A look inside the luxurious ship

0:57 Cops and kids swap stories over cafeteria food

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

0:03 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017