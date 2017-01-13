John Legend and creator of 'Underground' assail Trump

0:03 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017 Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:16 Manatee County resident starts medical cannabis company

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:49 Eugene Matthews 'well known' to Manatee County before allegedly shooting woman

1:07 Christmas Eve hit-and-run on Miami Beach

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:27 New College students take stock market crash course