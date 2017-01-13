Want to see Dave Chappelle in Sarasota? Here’s a second chance

For those who may have missed out on getting tickets to see Dave Chappelle in Sarasota, now’s the chance.
A second show has been added at 10 p.m. on his scheduled Feb. 11 appearance, the first performance being at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available for $69 at VanWezel.org or by calling the box office at 941-953-3368.
Show attendees are advised to leave cell phones at home or in their cars, as no phones are allowed at the show, according to a press release. Anyone who brings a phone will be required to put it in a lockable pouch, and those who are caught with phones in the show will be ejected.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
