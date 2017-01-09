Meryl Streep overrated? Donald Trump picks a decorated star

1:20 Cold Front Shrinks Crowds at Thunder by the Bay Festival Pause

3:02 Watch burglars steal weapons from gun store

1:47 Hungry for a championship, fans cook up Tigers tailgate spread

1:32 Manatee County Fair celebrates 101 years with Fair Fun 101

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

1:47 County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto

0:29 Idaho barn collapses under heavy snow

0:48 Lakewood Ranch boys basketball fends off Charlotte in Battle at the Beach

0:34 Orlando Police officer shot and killed during search for homicide suspect