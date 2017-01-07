Thunder by the Bay makes its Lakewood Ranch debut

2:24 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2012 Pause

1:02 Hundreds of families come out to 'Touch a Truck' at library

1:18 Preparing for snow in South Carolina

0:36 Not a day for kayaks, small boats on Tampa Bay

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

0:43 Palmetto boys soccer finishes rigorous two days with win against Lakewood Ranch

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:55 Trailer Estates resident recalls the morning he lost his home to a fire