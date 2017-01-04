Sarasota Orchestra performs works by Beethoven and Brahms

For its third Masterworks concert of the season, Sarasota Orchestra is presenting works by two of classical music’s “Three Bs.”
The program, which the orchestra will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, includes an overture and concerto by Ludwig van Beethoven, and concludes with a symphony by Johannes Brahms.
The first piece is Beethoven’s “Overture to Coriolan.” It’s inspired by the story of the Roman general Coriolanus, but Beethoven reportedly used a play by Heinrich Joseph von Collin, not the one by Shakespeare, as his source. The overture was an immediate hit when it premiered in 1807.
Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 3,” from 1800, is noted for its emotional intensity. The soloist is Yulianna Avdeeva, who rose to fame when she won First Prize in the Chopin Competition in 2010, and has toured steadily ever since, especially in Asia.
The Brahms piece is hit “Symphony No. 1,” which took audiences by surprise when it was first performed in 1876. It was an era of musical experimentation, but Brahms wrote a symphony that adhered strictly to the classical symphony form. It’s was not well received at first, but it’s come to be highly regarded.
The conductor is Case Scaglione, who conducts all over the world. Just in the 2015-16 season, he made his debut with Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, as well as with the Juilliard Orchestra at New York’s Alice Tully Hall.
Details: Jan. 6-8 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $33-$98. 941-953-3434, sarasotaorchestra.org.
