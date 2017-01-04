Chamber music concert set for MPAC lobby on Sunday

Sarasota is overflowing with great classical music ensembles, and on Sunday one of them is making the trip north to perform at the Manatee Performing Arts Center.
Sarasota Musica Viva has presented more than twenty concerts in and around the Sarasota area over the past two years. That’s an impressively active schedule for a new ensemble. The concerts offer audiences an eclectic mix of ensembles and repertoire. An emphasis for its 2016-17 season is on collaborations with outside artists.
On Sunday, Sarasota Musica Viva will perform a program it’s calling “Trio D’Amore.” It’s part of the group’s “Sunset Classic Concert Series,” no doubt so called because the concerts starts at 5:30 p.m. The series features informal chamber concerts that last about an hour.
The guest artist for Sunday’s performance is Boston-based oboist Andrea Bonsignore. She’ll perform with pianist Don Bryn and flutist Linda Bento-Rei.
The Sarasota Musica Viva people aren’t saying exactly what works are on the program, but they describe the concert as “an exotic mix of flute, oboe (and English horn) accompanied by piano.” Musicians will introduce each piece with notes about the work, designed to make the concert accessible for people without a lot of classical music background, but still pleasing for connoisseurs.
The performance is in the lobby of the Manatee Performing Arts Center, which has excellent acoustics for small music ensembles.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Lobby of the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $15. 941-748-5875, manateeperformingartscenter.com.
