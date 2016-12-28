Have Gun, Will Travel plays New Year’s Eve Main Street Live

There probably aren’t too many towns the size of Bradenton that have as many nationally known music acts as we do, and several of them have come home to play shows here during the holiday. Sam Woolf played a solo show at the Blue Rooster in Sarasota, then opened for We the Kings on Tuesday at their annual Christmas Hometown Show at the Hall in Palmetto.
And on Friday, Have Gun, Will Travel, perhaps the biggest band to come out of Bradenton in recent years, is scheduled to play a free New Year’s Eve show on Old Main Street.
HGWT will be the headliner at this month’s Main Street Live, the street party sponsored by the Old Main Street Merchants Association.
Old Main Street between Manatee Avenue West and Third Avenue West will be closed to traffic starting in early evening, and the party gets going at 6 p.m. It usually goes until midnight, but since it’s New Year’s Eve you can probably count on the party winding down a little later this time.
Have Gun, Will Travel has gained fans around the country with its five critically acclaimed albums, including last year’s “Science From an Easy Chair.” The band’s sound has been described as alternative folk-rock or Americana.
Also playing is the Dram, a Bradenton band that’s been generating some local buzz of late. They’ll play from 6-10 p.m. and Have Gun, Will Travel will play for the last two hours of 2016.
Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31, Old Main Street between Manatee Avenue West and Third Avenue West, Bradenton. Free.
Marty Clear
