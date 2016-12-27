Thousands attend Mexican girl's party following viral invite

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:56 Braden River Antiques operates in heart of Town of Manatee

2:55 Fire chief talks about procedures for naloxone-heavy district

3:10 Recovering drug addicts talk about their overdoses

2:27 Firefighters respond to drug overdose