December 23, 2016 9:41 PM

A list of celebrities the world lost in 2016

By Sara Nealeigh

According to a Legacy.com slideshow, 90 well-known celebrities passed away this year, many to America’s dispair. Here are just a few of the icons the world lost in 2016.

Note: This is not at comprehensive list.

January: David Bowie, 69, the music and fashion icon died Jan. 10 after a battle with cancer.

  • Alan Rickman, 69, perhaps best known as Professor Snape in the “Harry Potter” movie series, died Jan. 14.
  • Glenn Frey, 67, founding member of the Eagles, died Jan. 18.

February: Antonin Scalia, 79, a Supreme Court justice, died Feb. 13.

  • Harper Lee, 89, author of Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “To Kill a Mocking Bird,” died Feb. 19.

March: Nancy Reagan, 94, actress and first lady of the United States, married to Ronald Reagan, 40th president of the United States, died March 6.

  • Frank Sinatra Jr., 72, singer and son of Ol’ Blue Eyes, died March 16.

April: Prince, 57, renowned music legend and “Purple Rain” singer, died April 21.

  • Merle Haggard, 79, country music legend, singer-songwriter, died April 6.
  • Doris Roberts, 90, Emmy-winning actress who starred in “Everybody Loves Raymond,” died April 17.

May: Morley Safer, 84, a long-time reporter for 60 Minutes, died May 19.

  • Alan Young, 96, who played Wilbur on “Mister Ed” died May 19.

June: Muhammad Ali, 74, boxing legend and activist, died June 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease.

  • Kimbo Slice, 42, born Kevin Ferguson, UFC and MMA fighting star, died June 6.
  • Gordie Howe, 88, professional hockey player known as “Mr. Hockey,” died June 10.
  • Christina Grimmie, 22, “The Voice” contestant and YouTube star, shot by a stalker in Orlando, died June 10.
  • Ralph Stanley, 89, bluegrass legend, sang “O Brother Where Art Thou,” died June 23.
  • Pat Summitt, 64, famed Tennessee women’s basketball coach, died June 28.

July: Elie Weizel, 87, survived Auschwitz and won a Nobel Peace Prize, died July 2.

  • Noel Neill, 95, known for her role of Lois Lane on “Superman” television series, died July 3.

August: Gene Wilder, 83, comic legend who starred in “Young Frankenstein” and portrayed the original “Willy Wonka,” died Aug. 29.

  • John Saunders, 61, sportscaster, host of ABC’s college football programming, died Aug. 10.

September: Arnold Palmer, 87, Legendary golfer know as “The King” and the man who revolutionized iced tea, died Sept. 25.

  • Jose Fernandez, 24, Miami Marlins pitcher, died in a boating accident Sept. 25
  • Alexis Arquette, 47, well-known transgender actress and sister of David Arquette, died Sept. 11.
  • Charmian Carr, 73, best known for role as oldest Von Trapp child, Liesl, in “The Sound of Music” died Sept. 17.

October: Pete Burns, 57, lead singer for Dead or Alive who had the hit song “You Spin Me Right Round (Like a Record),” died Oct. 23.

November: Fidel Castro, 90, former leader Cuba who lead overthrow of the Batista dictatorship in 1959, died Nov. 25.

  • Florence Henderson, 82, beloved mother to TV’s “The Brady Bunch,” died Nov. 24.
  • Gwen Ifill, 61, PBS “NewsHour” anchor and journalist, died Nov. 14.

December: John Glenn, 95, was the first American to orbit the Earth, the oldest man to fly in space, and former U.S. senator, died Dec. 8.

  • Alan Thicke, 69, beloved for his role as Jason Seaver on “Growing Pains,” died Dec. 13.
  • Bernard Fox, 89, known for his role on “Bewitched” as Dr. Bombay, died Dec. 14.
  • Craig Sager, 65, longtime NBA reporter and fashion icon, died Dec. 15.
  • Zsa Zsa Gabor, 99, Hungarian actress and socialite, died Dec. 18.

