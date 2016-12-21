‘High Flying Holidays’ showcases young circus talent

It’s the holiday season, and Sarasota’s Sailor Circus is celebrating with a show it’s calling “High Flying Holidays.”
The show opens Monday and runs for eight shows, including four matinees. With the kids out of school, it’s a good opportunity for some family entertainment that celebrates the season.
But “High Flying Holidays” is not just about Christmas and other end-of-the-year holidays. It also takes a look at Independence Day and Thanksgiving, and even holidays in other countries, including Chinese New Year and Cinco de Mayo.
There’s no shortage of circuses in Sarasota, but the Sailor Circus is something special. It’s been around for 68 years, which makes it the longest-running youth circus in the country, and it features some of the best up-and-coming circus artists in the world. The entire cast of “High Flying Holidays” consists of Circus Arts Conservatory students between the ages of 8 and 18. They’ll perform with aerial silks, the Spanish web, unicycles, high wire and the flying trapeze.
The annual holiday show from the Sailor Circus is the first performance of the season for the Circus Arts Conservatory, which also includes professional circuses. The other performances are the Circus Sarasota Winter Performance (Feb. 10-March 5), Cirque des Voix — Circus of the Voices (March 24-26) and the Sailor Circus Spring Performance (April 11-15).
Details: 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 26-29, Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. $20 adults, $15 children 12 and younger. 941-355-9805, circusarts.org.
