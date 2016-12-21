Bradenton’s We the Kings play their hometown show

A couple of Bradenton music acts who have gone on to national fame are coming home for the holidays.
We the Kings have come back to the Bradenton for a holiday-season concert every year since they hit the big time. This year’s Hometown Christmas Show is their 10th.
Sam Woolf, the young Bradenton singer-songwriter who finished fifth on “American Idol” a couple of years ago, is opening the show. (Woolf is also playing a solo show the next night at the Blue Rooster in Sarasota.)
If you follow local music at all, you probably know the band’s story and its music. The original four members met when they were students Martha B. King Middle School in Bradenton, and before long they were supporting acts on tours of the United States and the United Kingdom. Within a couple of years, they had released their first full-length album and their platinum-selling single “Check Yes, Juliet,” which is still their biggest hit.
They’ve released seven studio albums, including their greatest-hits compilation “So far,” which came out in June of this year. They’ve also made four EPs and 16 singles. Their latest songs are “The Story of Tonight,” and “Sad Song,” both from earlier this year.
Most of the original band is still together. Singer-guitarist Travis Clark, guitarist Hunter Thomsen and drummer Danny Duncan have been with We the Kings since the beginning. Charles Trippy replaced Drew Thomsen on bass in 2011, and guitarist-keyboardist Coley O’Toole came on board right around the same time.
A new album and a national tour to mark the 10th anniversary of the band’s first album are both in the works.
Details: 6 p.m. (doors) Dec. 27, The Hall, 1330 10th St. E., Palmetto. Free, but need to print a ticket from www.showclix.com/event/we-the-kings-10th-annual-hometown-show, 941-729-0700.
